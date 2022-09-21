Hopkins County authorities searching for man in connection with 20 stolen vehicles

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Hopkins County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of involvement with a group of car thieves.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, two men were observed driving in a white Dodge Challenger with license plates registered to a Kia Soul. After initiating a traffic stop Hopkins County deputies said the suspects, identified as Eddie Ringo and Markevus Taggart, both from Pinebluff, AR, initiated a brief chase before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle is one of 20 cars believed to have been stolen from a dealership in Ennis.

Ringo was apprehended and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of evading arrest and hindering the apprehension of a known felon. As of this writing, Taggart is still at large. He is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie, green shorts and possibly only a single sock.

