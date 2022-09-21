Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Hopkins County authorities searching for man in connection with 20 stolen vehicles

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Hopkins County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of involvement with a group of car thieves.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, two men were observed driving in a white Dodge Challenger with license plates registered to a Kia Soul. After initiating a traffic stop Hopkins County deputies said the suspects, identified as Eddie Ringo and Markevus Taggart, both from Pinebluff, AR, initiated a brief chase before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle is one of 20 cars believed to have been stolen from a dealership in Ennis.

Ringo was apprehended and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of evading arrest and hindering the apprehension of a known felon. As of this writing, Taggart is still at large. He is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie, green shorts and possibly only a single sock.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
Smith County fire marshal resigns effective Oct. 1
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
Bullard Police Department
Explicit video uploaded to Bullard Police Facebook page result of hack
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed.