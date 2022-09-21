High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after concluding in Van Zandt County.

According to Lt. Richard Maldonado, Public Information Officer for the Garland Police Department, the call came in around 1 p.m. of a disturbance/burglary on Salem Dr. in the city of Garland.

Maldonado said it was reported that two men were attempting to break into a home and the resident heard what sounded like gun shots.

Maldonado said the people trying to enter the home left and the homeowner then gave a vehicle and suspect description to police.

Police saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Maldonado said the pursuit went through multiple cities before ending at mile marker 539 on eastbound I-20 in Van Zandt County.

Maldonado said three people were taken into custody. No one was injured at the scene or in the pursuit and the investigation is ongoing.

