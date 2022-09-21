Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County

A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after concluding in Van Zandt County.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after concluding in Van Zandt County.

According to Lt. Richard Maldonado, Public Information Officer for the Garland Police Department, the call came in around 1 p.m. of a disturbance/burglary on Salem Dr. in the city of Garland.

Maldonado said it was reported that two men were attempting to break into a home and the resident heard what sounded like gun shots.

Maldonado said the people trying to enter the home left and the homeowner then gave a vehicle and suspect description to police.

Police saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Maldonado said the pursuit went through multiple cities before ending at mile marker 539 on eastbound I-20 in Van Zandt County.

Maldonado said three people were taken into custody. No one was injured at the scene or in the pursuit and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
Smith County fire marshal resigns effective Oct. 1
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

Joshua Ross McCuller, 40
Trial continues for Longview man accused of drugging, killing woman
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Joe Williams has been named as the new police chief for the City of Jacksonville.
Jacksonville police chief returns to work after 3rd party investigation concludes
High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County
High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County