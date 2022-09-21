Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order designating cartels as terrorists in the state of Texas

In the order he designates cartels as terrorists in the state of Texas.
In the order he designates cartels as terrorists in the state of Texas.(Alexandra Macia)
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order today designating cartels as terrorists in the state of Texas.

Gov. Abbott’s order also directs the Texas Department of Public Safety to take immediate action to identify gangs supporting Mexican cartels and work to seize assets as well as disrupt cartel networks.

“Fentanyl is a clandestine killer and Texans are victimized by Mexican cartels that produce and import it,” said Gov. Abbott.

“So, cartels are terrorists and its time that we started treating them that way.”

In addition to the governor’s state order to designate cartels working in Texas as terrorists, Gov. Abbott also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris demanding that they too classify Mexican drug cartels operating in Texas as terrorist organizations.

The order lists a number of things including directing Texas agencies to alert the public about the fentanyl crisis and how it affects young Texans.

“Providers of it are teenagers in schools who are knowingly providing fentanyl laced pills and so its gone from cartels, to sophisticated gangs, to more loosely connected individuals who may be profiteering off of it themselves,” said Gov. Abbott.

He went on to say Texas law enforcement alone has seized over the past year enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the entire country.

“To save our country we are escalating our efforts to get these gangs and drugs off our streets,” said Gov. Abbott.

Chief of Midland Police Department Seth Herman says this order is a great step in protecting citizens across the state.

“I would say over the last 24 months, especially, we have seen an exponential number of not only fentanyl laced narcotics but also overdoses,” said Herman.

“Our personnel alone are dealing with several overdoses over the course of a few weeks where they are administering narcan almost on a daily basis.”

Gov. Abbott says that he will continue to work on taking more action including reclassifying fentanyl overdoses as fentanyl poison, and looking to elevate the charge to murder for anyone who knowingly provides fentanyl to someone who loses their life because of it.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Joshua Ross McCuller, 40
Jury finds Longview man guilty of drugging, killing woman

Latest News

Multiple fire crews are monitoring a 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County, according to the Texas...
Crews contain 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County
An East Texas city celebrated their 150th anniversary today during an official Texas historical...
Jacksonville celebrates 150th anniversary with dedication of Texas Historical Marker in public square
Students who came to the deaf awareness event watching facilitators sign.
‘Deaf, Deaf World’ event brings awareness about deaf, hard of hearing community’s experiences
Nacogdoches High School
Nacogdoches ISD Education Foundation launches with aim to bolster education resources
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan