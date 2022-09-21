Explicit video uploaded to Bullard Police Facebook page result of hack

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Bullard Police Department said they are reviewing policies and procedures as well as conducting a thorough administrative inquiry after an account manager’s account was hacked.

According to Bullard police, in the very early morning hours Wednesday, Bullard Police Department administration was notified that an extremely explicit video had been uploaded to the Bullard Police Department Facebook page. The administration took immediate action to remove the post.

Upon investigation, it was determined that an account manager’s account had been illegally hacked, and the video was uploaded by an outside source.

“The Bullard Police Department will always strive to maintain the highest security regarding social media websites and platforms; therefore, a review of our policies and procedures as well as a thorough administrative inquiry are being conducted in an attempt to alleviate this type of incident from ever occurring again,” a Facebook post from the department said. “Cybercrimes are one of the fastest growing crimes in America, and we ask that anyone who receives any suspicious request or information from the Bullard Police Department’s Facebook account please notify the Bullard Police Department immediately.

