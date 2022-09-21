Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looks like 4 more HOT days across East Texas before a cold front pushes through on Sunday evening, cooling us off for much of next week. Only a very small chance for a few showers on Sunday as the front moves through, otherwise, very dry as well through the forecast period. High Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through Sunday, then back into the mid to upper 80s...which is where we should be this time of year. The tropics remain very active with Major Hurricane Fiona, well off the East Coast of the U.S., Tropical Storm Gaston over the NE Atlantic, heading away from the U.S., and then INVEST 98L, which is expected to venture into the SE Caribbean later today and is likely to increase in strength over the next several days over the Central Caribbean. A few of the long-range forecast models place this system over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico...one over south Florida and the other over the Florida Panhandle. The timing is still not known, but the cold front moving through our area on Sunday should keep anything from moving into the Western sections of the Gulf.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.