East Texas State Fair navigates convention center construction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 106th edition of the East Texas State Fair begins Friday in Tyler.

Among the challenges in planning this year’s fair: navigating a construction zone as work continues on Tyler’s new convention center.

“We’re making the best of it,” said John Sykes, fair president and CEO. “There’s no reason to focus on something that we cannot have.”

Sykes said while hosting the fair in the midst of a construction zone has posed some challenges, they’ve managed to adapt.

“It’s interesting in staff meetings to learn how we’ve been able to take what someone may call an impossible problem and maneuver it,” he said.

Among the things fairgoers may notice as construction continues on the nearby convention center: orange barriers to keep people from tripping and falling in the carnival area, which occupies much of the convention center’s new parking lot.

The 106th edition of the East Texas State Fair begins Friday in Tyler (Blake Holland/KLTV)

Commercial exhibits have also returned to a fair building they once occupied long before Harvey Hall was even built.

“This is our answer to losing Harvey Convention Center,” Sykes said. “It works out really well.”

As for what’s new to see at this year’s fair, Sykes said it’s attractions like the jetpack water circus.

“The jetpack is strapped to the back of a human being and they’re flying through the air with water,” he said.

Also new this year, an opportunity to walk amongst butterflies and even feed them

“As the monarch butterfly goes back on the endangered species list, we’ll have some here,” Sykes said.

While the fair has yet to officially open its gates, Sykes is already feeling this could be their best event yet.

“Our ticket sales are already indicating that,” he said. “All indications are we’re going to have a good one.”

FAIR INFORMATION

FAIR HOURS

Weekdays………………..…2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Weekends……………..…..10:00 am - 11:00 pm

FOOD ROW is open for lunch on Weekdays 11:00 am - 2:00 pm (free admission)

CARNIVAL HOURS

Monday - Thursday.....4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday................................4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Saturday........................12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Sunday...........................12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

*Carnival ticket booths will close one hour before rides close.

TICKETS

Adult (ages 12+)........................…...$10.00

Youth (ages 6-12)....……...….....……..$6.00

Children (under 6)............................FREE

CARNIVAL WRISTBANDS

Carnival Wristbands……………….$30.00

