City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan

The City of Lufkin is in the works to purchase the baseball and softball fields on Morris Frank Park from Lufkin ISD.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is in the works to purchase the baseball and softball fields on Morris Frank Park from Lufkin ISD.

Jessica Pebsworth with the city said the purchase is part of a new master plan to improve the park.

The city plans on keeping the fields. Lufkin ISD stopped using the fields once a new home field was built on their high school campus.

