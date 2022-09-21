Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
American Airlines reveals privacy door suites

American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.
American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - American Airlines is giving its long-haul fleet a makeover.

The airline is adding new premium suites with privacy doors on all of its Airbus long-range aircraft and Boeing Dreamliners.

American says the new suites will have more personal space, direct aisle access, seats that can lie flat, and will include a chaise lounge option.

The airline also plans to add more premium economy seating to its long-haul planes.

Premium economy allows for double the amount of in-seat storage space and has larger in-seat screens as well as head-rest wings for more privacy.

American Airlines says it hopes to make the upgrades available to customers starting in late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Victor Tellez-Tapia, 37, of Houston
Livingston automated license plate reader leads to arrest of alleged RV thief
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Officials in Rhode Island say they seized a 9.4-foot bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter...
Officials: 9-foot tuna seized from boat illegally fishing; captain issued criminal summons