1 killed in oil well site accident in Harrison County

OSHA has been notified and will investigate.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died following an industrial accident in Harrison County.

The incident happened on September 20. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 7 p.m. of an industrial accident on an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road. They were told a person had died in the incident.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the death had occurred at about 3:30 p.m. When the person was found, he was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

The death investigation determined it had been accidental. OSHA has been notified, and they will now proceed with their administrative investigation, the sheriff said, as they do with all industrial accidents.

The name of the person who died will not be released at the employer’s request.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family after suffering the loss of their loved one,” said Sheriff Fletcher.

