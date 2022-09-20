Work continues on Guthrie Trail extension in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Work continues on the Guthrie Trail extension in Longview.

Phases two and three are being worked on. Contractors created a underpass beneath McCann Road to connect the two sides. When all is said and done, this will connect 10 miles of walking trails in the city of Longview.

“We’ve had some shortage of material because of COVID and those kind of things. We have also had some issues with the way that the bridge deck connections were poured. They are a little bit high trying to tie in the roadway. Some of that is because it is on a curve and there is different topographies,” said Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron.

While the trail is complete for the most part, contractors still have some clean up work to do.

