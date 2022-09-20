Winnsboro enters Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The race for the playoffs heats up as we start to see more teams start district play. The top tier teams will start to separate from the pack.

1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 4-0 | Last game: 56-7 win over Lufkin| Next game vs Lancaster)

Longview’s win over Lufkin this past week was the sixth straight over their rivals. Now they look to take a commanding district lead when they host Lancaster on Friday night. A win will not guarantee a district title but it puts the Lobos in the driver seat with their toughest competition behind them.

See highlights of Longview’s Week 4 win.

Week 4: Longview at Lufkin

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 4-0 | Last game: 49-0 win over Marshall | Next game vs Bullard)

Carthage picked up their second straight shutout this past week and open district play in their new district with Bullard coming to Panola County. Can the Bulldogs make it three straight shutouts?

See highlights of Carthage’s Week 4 win.

Week 4: Marshall at Carthage

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record 4-0 | Last Game: 54-28 win over Waskom | Next game vs Waskom)

Timpson has three straight wins over 3A competition as they get ready to open district at home this week against Grapeland. The Bears are heavy favorites to take home a third straight district title.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 4-0 | Last Game: 31-23 win over Lindale| Next game at Pleasant Grove on 10/7)

Gilmer wrapped up non-district with an impressive win over Lindale. Now the Buckeyes must stay focused with two weeks off before they open district play against Pleasant Grove.

See highlights from Gilmer’s Week 4 win.

5. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 2 | Record 4-0| Last game: 65-28 win over Sabine | Next game @ Mineola)

Mount Vernon is continuing to roll and look like a state title contender. This week the Tigers open district play against Mineola. The race for a district title will not be easy for the Tigers with five solid teams all looking like playoff contenders.

6. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 7 | Record: 4-0 | Last game: 50-30 win over Mildred | Next game @ Lone Oak)

Carlisle continues to be the team to bat in East Texas for 2A DII. The Indians have it all together to make a deep playoff run. Now they need to stay healthy.

7. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 3-1| Last game: 24-21 win over West Orange Stark | Next game @ Warren)

Newton seems to be over the Woodville loss picking up two big statement wins over 4A ,competition against Jasper and West Orange Stark. Now the team turns their attention to district play.

8. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 6 | Record: 3-1| Last game: 52-13 win over Gladewater | Next game @ Kemp)

Malakoff handled business against Gladewater. The Tigers look to keep rolling for a third straight win this week against Kemp.

9. Winnsboro Raiders (3A DI State Ranking: 10 | Record: 4-0| Last game: 54-28 win over New Boston | Next game @ Emory Rains)

Winnsboro has quietly been winning and now will start to get noticed more as they enter the state rankings for the first time this year. This is a tough team in a tough district.

10. Daingerfield Tigers (3A DII State Rank: NR | Record: 2-2| Last Game: 65-44 loss to Center | Next game vs Hughes Springs on 9/30)

Daingerfield enters the bye coming off of two straight losses. This will be a week of discovery as the Tigers need to find some answers fast.

