Winnsboro Animal Shelter closed due to parvovirus concerns

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Winnsboro Animal Shelter will be closed and under quarantine until further notice.

Officials said the move was necessary in order to deal with concerns regarding parvovirus. Shelter supervisor Amanda Collins said nine puppies were brought in to the shelter from within the city limits. However, she noted that there is no reason to believe other dogs from the area of capture are at risk of infection.

Collins said it may be a week or longer before the shelter can re-open.

“We are taking precautionary action for the safety of our animals that are in the shelter for a week or longer, depending on the animals’ well-being,” Collins said.

Until then, Collins said the shelter is still taking calls to help and assist the public for referrals to local rescue organizations.

Collins also encouraged all pet owners to have their pets properly vaccinated to help prevent the spread of viruses such as parvovirus.

