WebXtra: National Voter Registration Day a chance to increase voting awareness in East Texas

National Voter Registration Day a chance to increase voting awareness in East Texas

By Erin Wides
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Groups throughout Smith County are working today with one goal: Get eligible people registered to vote.

National Voter Registration Day seeks to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.

Locations where people can go to register to vote on Tuesday include:

·        Downtown Square, 101 N. Broadway Ave. Tyler, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

·        Tyler Public Library, 201 S College Ave. Tyler, 1-5 p.m.

·        Texas College - The Connector, 2404 N. Grand Ave., Tyler 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

·        Tyler Junior College - Common Area, 1400 E 5th St. Tyler, 8:30 a.m. to noon

·        UT Tyler, 3900 University Blvd. Tyler, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

·        Glass Recreation Center, 501 W 32nd St. Tyler, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

·        IUE-CWA Local 86782 (International Union Electric), 13146 Texas Highway 110 South, Tyler, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

·        Lillie Russell Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St. Lindale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

·        The Smith County Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson St. Tyler, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

