Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: KLTV gets behind-the-scenes tour of Rose Complex construction

W.T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Complex
By Willie Downs
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Deputy City Manager of the City of Tyler, Stephanie Franklin, gave a behind the scenes look at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Complex, which is currently under construction. They are planning to hold a community-wide celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony at the beginning of March, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
Texas Police Lights
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death

Latest News

Henderson County tiny homes.
WebXtra: New subdivision of tiny homes opens in Henderson County
Henderson County tiny homes.
WebXtra: New subdivision of tiny homes opens in Henderson County
W.T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Complex
WebXtra: KLTV gets behind-the-scenes tour of Rose Complex construction
Smith County fire marshal resigns
Smith County fire marshal resigns