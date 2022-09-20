WebXtra: KLTV gets behind-the-scenes tour of Rose Complex construction
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Deputy City Manager of the City of Tyler, Stephanie Franklin, gave a behind the scenes look at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Complex, which is currently under construction. They are planning to hold a community-wide celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony at the beginning of March, 2023.
