Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies for your Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index, or ‘feels like’ temperatures, will be pretty close to 100 degrees, if not in the low 100s today. Tonight, expect clear skies with a light southeast wind, lows overnight in the mid 70s. The heat will continue through the end of the week, with the next significant cool down not until Sunday/Monday. You can expect highs in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week, and mainly sunny skies as well.

Our next chance for rain will be on Sunday with our next cold front. For reference, forecast highs are running about five to ten degrees above where they would normally be for this time of year. A quick look at the last ten years, it looks like the average date of our first “big” fall cold front is around the 17th of September, that is not to say that is what should have happened this year though. Just a fun little stat for you. A note on the tropics, Fiona continues in the Atlantic as a Major Hurricane. In addition to Fiona, there is an area to watch in the Atlantic, which both the American and European computer models show moving into the Gulf of Mexico late next week, this will be something to keep our eyes on. Of course, those models are only guidance, and we will have to wait and see what actually happens in the days ahead. Have a great Tuesday.

