Smith County fire marshal resigns
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has submitted his resignation.
Brooks’ resignation is effective Oct. 1. Commissioners accepted the resignation in a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting.
In a letter obtained by KLTV, Brooks cited a need to spend more time with family as his reason for resignation.
Brooks served Smith County as a volunteer recovery diver and firefighter/EMT-B beginning in 1998. He became a peace officer and joined the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office in 2008 as a volunteer deputy. Brooks was appointed as fire marshal in 2014, and then again in 2019. He said he is leaving to take a position as a software developer in the private sector.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.