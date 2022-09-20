Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County fire marshal resigns

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
By Blake Holland
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has submitted his resignation.

Brooks’ resignation is effective Oct. 1. Commissioners accepted the resignation in a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

In a letter obtained by KLTV, Brooks cited a need to spend more time with family as his reason for resignation.

Brooks served Smith County as a volunteer recovery diver and firefighter/EMT-B beginning in 1998. He became a peace officer and joined the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office in 2008 as a volunteer deputy. Brooks was appointed as fire marshal in 2014, and then again in 2019. He said he is leaving to take a position as a software developer in the private sector.

