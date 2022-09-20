Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Silver Alert canceled after elderly man found

A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after an 84-year-old man was found.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CADDO MILLS, Texas (KXII) - A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after an 84-year-old man was found.

The Caddo Mills Police Department were asking for help locating Alvin Dison.

Police said Dison was last seen on County Road 2700 in Caddo Mills at 10:19 a.m. Monday.

Police said Dison is 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes.

According to police Dison was last seen wearing a gray fedora, blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Dison also has an oblong birth mark on his arm.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Dison had been found at 4:51 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, this photograph depicts the exact clothing being worn by Dison.(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

