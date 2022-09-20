Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tyson to get donation of body armor

Tyson will get a bullet and stab protective vest
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUSK COUNY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tyson will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Tyson’s vest is sponsored by K/C Plumbing LLC of Henderson, TX and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

