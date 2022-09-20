Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Quitman student arrested for threatening to bring gun to school

(Quitman ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD reports that a student was arrested after threatening to bring a gun to school.

The threat was made at the Junior High and reported to the district Monday evening around 5 p.m. according to a social media post by Superintendent Rhonda Turner.

Turner said the student made a “verbal threat” about bringing a gun to school Tuesday.

The Quitman Police Department made the arrest Monday night.

“There was no weapon on school property at any time,” according to Turner.

