Quitman student arrested for threatening to bring gun to school

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD reports that a student was arrested after threatening to bring a gun to school.

The threat was made at the Junior High and reported to the district Monday evening around 5 p.m. according to a social media post by Superintendent Rhonda Turner.

Quitman (Quitman ISD)

Turner said the student made a “verbal threat” about bringing a gun to school Tuesday.

The Quitman Police Department made the arrest Monday night.

“There was no weapon on school property at any time,” according to Turner.

