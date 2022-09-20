Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More Like Mid-Summer Weather for the next few days
Summer doesn't want to let go here in East Texas. Dry conditions persist as well.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only 3 days left until Autumn begins in the northern hemisphere and it really feels like summer doesn’t want to give it up. We are anticipating well above seasonable temperatures through the next 1 to 2 weeks with lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s. A few weak cold fronts are expected. One on Friday and another on Sunday night/Monday morning. Neither will produce a major cool down, but we may see temperatures cool, just a few degrees behind each of them...but just a few. Well above normal temperatures are expected through the early days of October, so keep the shorts and t-shirts out for at least the next few weeks. No rain is expected through the forecast period with just a few possible over the southernmost sections of ETX this afternoon/evening. Plenty of sunshine likely through Friday, then partly cloudy skies Saturday through Monday. Slight chance for showers on Monday of next week with the second cold front. Have a great Monday.

