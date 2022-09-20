Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches man says he’s got enough signatures to put city projects to vote

By Brian Jordan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A $20 million-plus project is likely going to be decided at the polls after enough signatures for a petition were collected.

Nacogdoches resident Philip Blackburn said he has collected 1,111 signatures, more than the 716 needed to send the certificates of obligation to an election.

Blackburn decided to start the petition after the city council voted to approve the project. The project includes consolidating two city fire stations, fixing drainage issues and replacing deteriorated playground equipment.

The project is supposed to cost $21 million before interest.

City Manager Mario Canizares said the city is prepared for this scenario and has two different versions of a tax rate for the next year.

