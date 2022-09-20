Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another warm, muggy start with temperatures in the 70s this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine today with temperatures reaching the mid 90s this afternoon and feeling like the triple digits in some places.  The hot, humid weather continues through the week.  A very weak cold front moves in on Thursday, but won’t cool things down much.  Temperatures remain in the mid 90s through the weekend.  Another cold front looks to arrive early next week and this one will finally cool things down.

