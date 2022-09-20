Longview ISD reaches $2.5M settlement with families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart employees

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Half a dozen former educators at J.L. Everhart Elementary School in Longview were accused of abusing 10 children in their care, and the school district has reached a financial settlement with the families of those students.

The educators accused in the case are Cynthia Denise Talley, 55, of Longview, charged with seven counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint of a child; Paula Hawkins Dixon, 58, of Longview, charged with three counts of injury to a child. Cassandra Renee James, 48, of Hallsville, and Linda Kaye Brown Lister, 60, of Longview, were charged with endangering a child. Cecilia Gregg, 57, of Longview, was charged with eight counts of injury to a child. Priscilla Rosa Johnson, 56, of Longview, was charged with one county of injury to a child.

On Monday night, school district announced they have reached a settlement with the parents of the students those teachers are alleged to have abused. Each child involved will receive an equal share of a $2.5 million settlement, the attorneys say.

The attorneys for the families released the following statement on Monday night following the Longview ISD board meeting:

From at least August 2019 to October 2021, 10 special needs children suffered abuse and discrimination by teachers and administrators at the JL Everhart Elementary campus in Longview, Texas. JL Everhart Elementary is a school within Longview Independent School District (“LISD”), overseen as a charter school by East Texas Advanced Academies (“ETAA”). Many of the children were among the most vulnerable of our society, diagnosed as autistic nonverbal, and the only way we know the abuse occurred is because it was caught on camera.

The families of the children hired East Texas attorneys Shane McGuire of the McGuire Firm, PC and Geoff Hoover of Sorey & Hoover, LLP to help them seek justice. The attorneys secured a settlement of $2.5 million, providing $250,000 to each injured child. While this will never undo the harm caused to these children and families, it will provide some financial security for the children who will face hardship their entire lives.

