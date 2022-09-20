Longview ISD board president says settlement ‘necessary’ for abused students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of Monday night’s announced $2.5 million settlement between Longview ISD and the families of 10 children allegedly abused by former educators, district leadership has issued public statements regarding the developments.

LISD Superintendent James Wilcox called the former educators’ alleged actions “appalling.”

“The actions of these individuals was appalling and inexcusable for any educator charged with the care and custody of children,” Wilcox said in a statement.

Longview ISD Board President Michael Tubbs said the settlement of $2.5 million was the right thing to do.

“While there was no evidence that that the superintendent or any board member had knowledge of the bad acts or failures on the part of campus leadership, the Board believes unequivocally that this settlement expenditure is in the best interests of the District and necessary for all students and their families to heal and proceed forward,” Tubbs said in a statement.

The educators accused in the case are Cynthia Denise Talley, 55, of Longview, charged with seven counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint of a child; Paula Hawkins Dixon, 58, of Longview, charged with three counts of injury to a child. Cassandra Renee James, 48, of Hallsville, and Linda Kaye Brown Lister, 60, of Longview, were charged with endangering a child. Cecilia Gregg, 57, of Longview, was charged with eight counts of injury to a child. Priscilla Rosa Johnson, 56, of Longview, was charged with one count of injury to a child. The accusations levied against them include being physically and mentally abusive toward 10 special needs students at J.L. Everhart Elementary School.

