Law enforcement investigating shooting at Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are investigating a shooting at the Tri-State Fair.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting took place at the Tri-State Fair tonight.

Police say an officer was shot.

A suspect is in police custody.

A witness who said they were nearby when the shooting happened described it as “pure chaos.”

Several vehicles in the area were hit by bullets.

The scene is still active at this time.

Shooting at the Tri-State Fair (KFDA)

