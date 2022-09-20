Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year.

In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.

The crash occurred in the 5100 block of Victory Drive. Wilbert was pronounced dead at the scene after Flanagan’s vehicle struck the rear of Wilbert’s, causing them to spin out of control. According to the crash report from Texas Department of Public Safety, Flanagan admitted to law enforcement that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Previous reporting:

66-year-old man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on Victory Drive in Marshall

