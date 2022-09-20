Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

FAA: United Airlines grounds 25 planes after missed inspections

FILE – This image shows the logo for United Airlines. The FAA said United grounded 25 jets...
FILE – This image shows the logo for United Airlines. The FAA said United grounded 25 jets after discovering it had failed to inspect slats on the wing edges that are used during takeoffs and landings.(Credit: United Airlines)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines canceled about 18 flights this week when it realized that some of its Boeing 777-200 planes had not undergone required inspections of the front edges of the wings.

The airline canceled flights Monday night and Tuesday morning, and said it’s trying to rebook stranded passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United grounded 25 of the jets after discovering it had failed to inspect slats on the wing edges that are used during takeoffs and landings.

The FAA said United reported the issue, and the FAA is reviewing circumstances that led to the missed inspections.

United said late Tuesday afternoon that it had inspected 10 of the planes and was working with the FAA to return the others to flying in the next two weeks without causing additional flight cancellations.

The matter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

United’s Boeing 777-200s had been grounded until earlier this year by the failure of a Pratt & Whitney engine on one that caused parts of the housing to fall on the Denver area.

The planes seat between 276 and 364 passengers, according to United’s website, and are mostly used on long international flights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
Texas Police Lights
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death

Latest News

Rose Complex
Rose Complex Tour
Smith County fire marshal Jay Brooks resigns effective Oct. 1
Smith County fire marshal resigns effective Oct. 1
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
Smith County fire marshal resigns effective Oct. 1
FILE - A lawyer for E. Jean Carroll notified a federal judge of her intent to sue in a letter...
Trump rape accuser plans suit under new NY ‘survivors’ law