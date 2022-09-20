Driver killed after crossing lanes of Hwy 334 in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday morning at 7:25, one person died in a multi-vehicle wreck on Main Street, or State Hwy 334, east of Big Chief Drive in Gun Barrel City.

According to the police department, a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Highway 334 when for an unknown reason it crossed the two-way left-turn lane. Then it moved wrong way into the westbound #1 lane, police said.

The Escape then collided with the left side of a white van, which made the van crash into the left side of a trailer in the westbound #2 lane.

The Ford Escape continued wrong way eastbound in the westbound #1 lane, and crashed head-on with a white Nissan pickup.

The driver of the Escape died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan pickup sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by EMS, according to police.

The roadway was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated, but it has since reopened to traffic.

