DPS troopers working Operation Lonestar disrupt human smuggling attempt, arrest truck driver

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers disrupted a human smuggling attempt in Val Verde County this week.

DPS said the driver of an 18-wheeler was pulled over and asked to exit the tractor trailer.

When asked what he was transporting, the driver repeatedly said the trailer he was hauling was empty.

When asked to open the door, troopers discovered he was transporting 10 undocumented immigrants.

“Oh man. That’s no good,” a trooper is overheard saying in body camera footage.

The man then turns his back to the trooper and places his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

DPS said the migrants were being transported from Del Rio to San Antonio.

The driver, arrested for human smuggling, was not identified by DPS.

