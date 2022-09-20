2 separate shootings in Tyler injure man, juvenile

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings that, separately, left a man and a juvenile injured.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the first shooting took place in the 2400 block of Bois d’ Arc Ave. around 1:27 a.m. He said investigators found multiple shell casings from bullets of multiple calibers, indicating that there were multiple shooters involved in this incident where a juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to their posterior. Erbaugh said the juvenile has gone in to surgery and is expected to recover.

The second shooting took place at 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Claude Street where multiple gunshots were heard by Tyler police officers who were in the area at the time. The shooting took place at a residence where a man was found shot in the leg. Erbaugh said responding officers were able to place a tourniquet on the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

As of this writing, Erbaugh said there is no indication that these shootings are related.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.