Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert

Officers arrived at the scene and found a body, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, inside a suitcase. (Source: azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A woman riding a bike in an Arizona desert made a gruesome discovery Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a body was found in a suitcase.

A neighbor said the bicyclist posted on the Next Door app that she saw something disturbing, AZ Family reported.

She went back to the area when there was more daylight and said she found a knee and head sticking out of a suitcase.

Authorities later identified the woman as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Details about her death have not been disclosed.

An investigation is underway to learn more about what happened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
A demo site offered by the company.
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island on Sunday.
Some with ties to Puerto Rico poised to help after hurricane
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Jefferson man hit by train
Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton died surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59...
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop