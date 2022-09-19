Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: East Texas food pantries serving more people than ever, need support

The summer food shortages may not be much of an issue anymore, but the current economic climate is still affecting their pantries. PATH says they are serving
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Kristine Guevara
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Tyler THRIFT and PATH about how the economy is affecting their food pantries.

The summer food shortages may not be much of an issue anymore, but the current economic climate is still affecting their pantries. PATH says they are serving more families now than they did this time last year.

