Troup woman offers reward for stolen safe full of family keepsakes

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A safe was stolen from a Troup home Sept. 12 and the owner is offering a $10,000 reward for its return.

Kim Maple says the safe held letters, cards, wedding rings, and other belongings tied to memories of family members who are now deceased.

Maple says the Liberty brand safe was stolen between midnight and 7 a.m.

