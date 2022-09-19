Searchers recover body of Athens hiker in Nevada mountains

MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nevada (KLTV) - The body of a hiker from Athens who went missing in Nevada has been recovered.

Rock Stanley went missing from Mount Charleston while he was hiking on Aug. 23.

According to Craig McVeay, Team Commander of Red Rock Search and Rescue, Stanley departed a lodge headed up Mount Charleston on Aug. 23. At around 11 p.m. that night, his wife called authorities to report he was overdue.

McVeay said the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Search and Rescue helicopter along with other teams were unable to locate Stanley that evening. Red Rock Search and Rescue was called to help with the search on Aug. 24. They had teams up in the area around midday and searched for three to four consecutive days.

McVeay said once the mission switched from a rescue to recovery, the search was an off and on search to locate Stanley. He said there were 12 different searches over around a three and a half week period with over 100 different people working to locate Stanley.

Throughout the search, they kept in close contact with the family and with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, who had received reports from hikers who believed they saw Stanley or saw things that indicated Stanley may be in the area.

On Tuesday of last week, Stanley’s son came into town and provided cell phone data which helped authorities pinpoint an area on the mountain where Stanley sent messages.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, a ground team was inserted in the area and a private helicopter was used to help search. During the search, the helicopter found a set of remains. McVeay said the yellow jacket Stanley was reportedly wearing helped the helicopter crew locate him.

Another crew from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and their search and rescue helicopter was dispatched and they were able to recover Stanley’s remains.

McVeay said the coroner made positive identification that the remains belong to Rock Stanley on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.