By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a return to summer-feeling weather this week with lots of sunshine and much warmer than average temperatures.  Expect sunny skies today with light winds out of the south and southeast.  Temperatures reach the mid 90s this afternoon and fall back into the mid 70s tonight.  More sunshine through midweek with temperatures in the mid 90s each afternoon.  The humidity will be high enough that some places could feel like the triple digits at times.  A very weak cold front could arrive Thursday, but it doesn’t look to cool things down much.  Another cold front that is expected to arrive this weekend will bring the next chance for rain.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-19-22
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
