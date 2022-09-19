Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Mineola hosts state-ranked Mount Vernon in Week 5 Game of the Week

Week 5 Game of the Week
Week 5 Game of the Week(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - District 5-3A DI has been one of the more competitive districts over the past few seasons with the race for a district title coming down to the final week of the season.

Mineola, 2-2, will host Mount Vernon, 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in 3A-DI. Mineola needed overtime to beat Bullard 44-43 last week. Mount Vernon beat Sabine 65-28 last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
A demo site offered by the company.
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
Texas Police Lights
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death

Latest News

Tatum, Lufkin High Schools pay tribute to pre-segregation black high schools
Red Zone Week 5 Schedule
Red Zone Reel Week 4
Red Zone Reel Week 4
Red Zone Week 4 Scores