Michael Coleman impressed with opponents’ support of injured Troup player

During Friday's game against Paul Pewitt, Pewitt ISD offered gifts and prayers to Cooper's family.
By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Michael Coleman says Troup has had a difficult couple of weeks since the start of football season.

Troup High School football player Cooper Reid suffered a head injury during their game against Buffalo on Sept. 9.

During Friday’s game against Paul Pewitt, Pewitt ISD offered gifts and prayers to Cooper’s family.

Michael Coleman said he asked Lindale coach Chris Cochran how impressed he was by the outpouring of support for Reid from fellow teams and he said he wasn’t surprised at all and that East Texans have big hearts. Teams may be competitive but when it comes to things like this, all the teams want to rally around and support Reid in his recovery.

