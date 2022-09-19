Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a man on Vance Street in Tyler.

Trey Malik Allen Barreau was in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Monday for a plea docket agreement. Barreau pleaded guilty to the offense of burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony. According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, the murder charge against Barreau was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, considering he was one of the least culpable in the murder case and he cooperated with law enforcement.

The state recommended Barreau get 12 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution, the amount of which is to be determined.

Barreau is one of four individuals involved in the July 2020 shooting death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough. Kevondus Brantley, Robert Robertson, and Kobe Warthsaw have all been charged in connection with the death.

Brantley received a 15-year sentence for the crime. Robert Robertson received 12 years for a burglary of a habitation charge. Kobe Warthsaw was found guilty by a Smith County jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to an affidavit from the incident, five men attempted an aggravated robbery at a Tyler home which ended in Draveon McCullough’s death.

The five men were together on the night of July 9 when, according to the warrant, they planned to rob a man under the guise of buying drugs from him at his house.

That man told police that the men knocked on his front door, and when he opened it, he saw they were wearing masks so he did not recognize them. He said they pepper-sprayed him and rushed him. He fought back, and in the tussle, he grabbed his revolver and shot at the men, hitting one of them.

That man, McCullough, died from the single gunshot to his chest. The other men fled on foot to the car which they had parked down the street.

RELATED: Affidavit: Murder victim, suspects tried to rob Tyler home

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.