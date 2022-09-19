Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death

A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a man on Vance Street in Tyler.
By Erin Wides and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a man on Vance Street in Tyler.

Trey Malik Allen Barreau was in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Monday for a plea docket agreement. Barreau pleaded guilty to the offense of burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony. According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, the murder charge against Barreau was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, considering he was one of the least culpable in the murder case and he cooperated with law enforcement.

The state recommended Barreau get 12 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution, the amount of which is to be determined.

Barreau is one of four individuals involved in the July 2020 shooting death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough. Kevondus Brantley, Robert Robertson, and Kobe Warthsaw have all been charged in connection with the death.

Brantley received a 15-year sentence for the crime. Robert Robertson received 12 years for a burglary of a habitation charge. Kobe Warthsaw was found guilty by a Smith County jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to an affidavit from the incident, five men attempted an aggravated robbery at a Tyler home which ended in Draveon McCullough’s death.

The five men were together on the night of July 9 when, according to the warrant, they planned to rob a man under the guise of buying drugs from him at his house.

That man told police that the men knocked on his front door, and when he opened it, he saw they were wearing masks so he did not recognize them. He said they pepper-sprayed him and rushed him. He fought back, and in the tussle, he grabbed his revolver and shot at the men, hitting one of them.

That man, McCullough, died from the single gunshot to his chest. The other men fled on foot to the car which they had parked down the street.

RELATED: Affidavit: Murder victim, suspects tried to rob Tyler home

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
A demo site offered by the company.
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
Two suspects are in custody
Harrison County deputies’ pursuit crosses state lines; 2 arrested
Texas Police Lights
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck