Lufkin may add additional Tractor Supply store

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Tractor Supply is hoping to add an additional store on the north side of Lufkin.

Lufkin City Council is meeting tomorrow to approve a zone change request for an additional Tractor Supply store. This store will be located on the north side of town along North Timberland Drive. This is 4.8 miles from the location on North Brentwood Drive.

The property in question is 28.8 acres and is currently undeveloped. The request being brought before city council is to change the zoning of the property from “residential large” and “residential medium” to “commercial. Other properties in the area of comprise a mix of commercial, institutional, and residential homes.

Property owners within 200 feet of the area were mailed a notice of the zone change request and were able to make their views known with the city.

Two property owners signed and consented for the zone to be changed to commercial and for the new store to be constructed on the property. One said the store ‘will benefit the city and county.’

Another property owner dissented for the zone change; no reason was submitted.

The Planning and Zoning Commission of the city approved the zone change and now it will go before the city council.

We spoke to the city engineering services director about the new store, and were told its in the early stages of planning. At this time, they are unsure of how big the store will be or when this project will begin.

We also reached out to the company for comments on an opening date and how many jobs this will bring to the area, but we have not heard back.

The city council will make a final decision on the zone change on Tuesday.

