Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Latest UT Tyler/DMN poll shows Gov. Abbott’s lead widening over O’Rourke

Paxton’s lead over Democratic contender widens
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke by nine points in the latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning Ne
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke by nine points in the latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning News.

The latest poll show Gov. Abbott with a 9-point advantage.
The latest poll show Gov. Abbott with a 9-point advantage.(KLTV)

The survey, conducted Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, shows Abbott leading O’Rourke 47% to 38%. This is up from Abbott’s seven point lead in the last poll conducted Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican incumbent Dan Patrick leads Democrat Mike Collier 39% to 28%.

In the race for Texas attorney general, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton’s lead over Rochelle Garza has widened. Paxton leads Garza 37% to 30%. The August poll showed a tighter race with Paxton leading Garza by just two points.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
A demo site offered by the company.
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says

Latest News

The bus arrived before daylight outside the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.;
Second bus with migrants arrives outside Kamala Harris’ residence
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
Meydon Lymbery, left, and Rodney Paulette
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, left, is seeking a third term. He faces Democrat Beto O'Rourke,...
New UT poll shows Abbott leads O’Rourke by five points