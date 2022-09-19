Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Jefferson man hit by train

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb. Union Pacific's first-quarter profit declined 9% as the railroad delivered less freight and its revenue fell. A major fertilizer company says the limits Union Pacific is putting on rail traffic to clear up congestion will delay shipments that farmers need during the spring planting season.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train.

Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.

Christus EMS and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to provide critical care to Smith until medical transportation arrived.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
A demo site offered by the company.
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
The bus arrived before daylight outside the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.;
Second bus with migrants arrives outside Kamala Harris’ residence