Jefferson man hit by train

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train.

Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.

Christus EMS and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to provide critical care to Smith until medical transportation arrived.

