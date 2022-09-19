Harrison County deputies’ pursuit crosses state lines; 2 arrested

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports attempting a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two suspects in Louisiana Sunday.

Reginald Sanders of Louisiana and Shauntavia Newsom of Lancaster, Texas were arrested.

At approximately 8:33 p.m. Sunday drivers of a vehicle stolen out of Dallas refused to stop for HCSO deputies and a pursuit ensued, according to HCSO.

The pursuit began on I-20 at the 601 mile marker and continued west bound into the counties of Gregg and Smith, then turned eastbound into Louisiana, according to HCSO.

Greenwood police successfully spiked the suspect vehicle near the Louisiana Visitor Center and a short foot pursuit began.

Sanders and Newsom were transported to the Caddo Correctional Center pending charges out of Texas. Sanders was wanted in the DFW area, stemming from numerous robbery investigations according to the HCSO.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said agencies of TX DPS, Gregg County SO, Smith County SO, Longview PD, Hallsville PD, Waskom PD, Caddo Parrish SO, and Greenwood PD assisted in capturing the suspects.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.