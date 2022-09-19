Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Harrison County deputies’ pursuit crosses state lines; 2 arrested

Two suspects are in custody
Two suspects are in custody(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports attempting a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two suspects in Louisiana Sunday.

Reginald Sanders of Louisiana and Shauntavia Newsom of Lancaster, Texas were arrested.

At approximately 8:33 p.m. Sunday drivers of a vehicle stolen out of Dallas refused to stop for HCSO deputies and a pursuit ensued, according to HCSO.

The pursuit began on I-20 at the 601 mile marker and continued west bound into the counties of Gregg and Smith, then turned eastbound into Louisiana, according to HCSO.

Greenwood police successfully spiked the suspect vehicle near the Louisiana Visitor Center and a short foot pursuit began.

Sanders and Newsom were transported to the Caddo Correctional Center pending charges out of Texas. Sanders was wanted in the DFW area, stemming from numerous robbery investigations according to the HCSO.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said agencies of TX DPS, Gregg County SO, Smith County SO, Longview PD, Hallsville PD, Waskom PD, Caddo Parrish SO, and Greenwood PD assisted in capturing the suspects.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
A demo site offered by the company.
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
Texas Police Lights
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck