Gregg County closer to awarding contract for parking facility

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County judge Bill Stoudt said he hopes to have a contract presented to commissioners court for the construction of a parking facility in Longview in the next couple of weeks.

Earlier this year, two bids were rejected due to the high cost which exceeded the county’s planned amount for the project. Since then, the county has received new bids and one has been selected to be presented to the commissioners court. They continue to work to get the cost down even more and will be moving forward in the process of bringing the contract to court for approval.

“The cost and inflation is a real key to this whole project,” Stoudt said.

Stoudt also said they receive a lot of questions regarding the parking situation and if they will be getting the parking facility done.

“Where are we on the parking facility? Where are we? When is that going to come to court or are we going to get that thing built? Especially if you ride in the elevators and you’ve got your ID on and they see that you are a county employee, they get more aggressive about asking questions about that parking facility and when parking is going to be available so I think there is public support out there for it, we just got to get these numbers right,” Stoudt said.

