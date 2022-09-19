Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire destroys abandoned home in Longview

Fire destroys abandoned home
Fire destroys abandoned home((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed an abandoned home in Longview Monday morning.

The call came in at 3:21 a.m. from the 2100 block of E. Marshall Ave. Longview firefighters arrived to find a large unoccupied home with fire showing on three sides. Firefighters had to get equipment to knock down the home to get to hot spots because it was too dangerous to enter the structure.

The Longview Fire Department said it took hours to get the fire completely out, but they stopped the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

