Boil water notice issued for Carolynn Estates Water System in Henderson County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Monarch Utilities announced Monday a boil water notice for customers in the Carolynn Estates water system due to reduced distribution system pressures.

“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” a press release stated.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, water system officials will issue a follow up notice.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com Media with inquiries about this notice may contact the company at Communications_TX@swwc.com.

