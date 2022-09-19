Birds in equipment cause power outage affecting 5,000 in College Station
Power was restored about an hour later
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Neighborhoods between George Bush Drive, Anderson Street and FM 2818 experienced a power outage Monday afternoon.
According to the College Station Utilities Outage map, over 5,000 customers were affected. CSU says birds got into equipment at the Dowling Road Substation, causing the outage.
Crews are in the area worked quickly to restore power and make repairs.
