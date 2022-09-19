Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck

Texas Police Lights
Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning.

Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m.

According to the preliminary crash report, Jeffrey was driving a 2009 Infiniti G37S westbound on I-30 when the car left the road and struck a tree and caught fire.

Wade was not wearing a seatbelt. It is not known if Jeffrey was wearing a seatbelt.

Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
