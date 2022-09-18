Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Very warm and mostly dry conditions for your Sunday forecast.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Sunday, East Texas! Expect plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions today as higher pressure tightens its grip over East Texas, leading to warmer than average temperatures. Highs on average will range from the lower to middle 90s for our Sunday but will steadily climb into middle 90s for all during the entirety of next week, with the hottest day of the week being Thursday with a high near 97 degrees. Rain will not be likely over the next several days, so you might need to water the lawn if you want to keep the grass green during all this heat. Fall officially begins next Thursday at 8:04 PM, although it will certainly not feel like it, so don’t unpack the flannels just yet. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are likely to persist into the next weekend. Hopefully we will not have to wait too long for our next decent cold front to bring our highs back down to more reasonable values.

