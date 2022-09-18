Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin

(MGN)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor.

The man’s body was recovered by the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department dive team shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, according to Taylor.

Taylor said the incident took place at the Camp Shiloh Lutheran Retreat which is a private area and the victim was unable to escape the Dodge Charger after driving into the lake.

Taylor said the man who has not been identified looked to be in his twenties, and the cause of the drowning was unknown.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A demo site offered by the company.
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
Charles Anthony Miller
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
1 injured in Lufkin nightclub shooting

Latest News

Cass County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
A unique fundraiser offers pet owners a fun way to get close to their four-legged companions by...
‘Paddle for Paws’ provides heartworm treatment to shelter animals
SAFFE Day offers fun, games and family time in the return of an annual event in Kilgore.
Kilgore SAFFE Day offers food, fun, education
SAFFE Day offers fun, games and family time in the return of an annual event in Kilgore.
WebXtra: Kilgore SAFFE Day offers food, fun, education