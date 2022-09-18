Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor.

The man’s body was recovered by the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department dive team shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, according to Taylor.

Taylor said the incident took place at the Camp Shiloh Lutheran Retreat which is a private area and the victim was unable to escape the Dodge Charger after driving into the lake.

Taylor said the man who has not been identified looked to be in his twenties, and the cause of the drowning was unknown.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.