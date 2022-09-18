Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers

(KLTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Authorities say a San Antonio police officer has fatally shot a man during an arrest.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says police were called to the city’s west side on Sunday after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest.

McManus says when police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers. McManus alleges the man yelled he had a gun before reaching for his waistband.

One officer, who was injured in the struggle, fired three shots, hitting the man, who died at the scene. The man’s name was not immediately released by authorities. No weapon was found on him.

